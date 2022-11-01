Gardai appeal for witnesses to Woodbury Garden shooting

Horrified neighbours rushed to the aid of a man shot through the window of his home at Woodbury Gardens, off Dundalk’s Avenue Road, on Saturday evening.

It’s thought that the man was shot in a case of mistaken identity.

The man was shot in the stomach and rushed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His pet dog was killed in the incident.

As the sound of gunshots rang out in the quiet estate, neighbours rushed to the assistance of the injured man, using towels to stem the flow of blood from his wounds.

The incident has been condemned by Sinn Féin TD Ruairí Ó Murchú who spoke to neighbours and Gardaí at the scene shortly after the incident.

The Dundalk deputy said the ‘consensus is that the victim is a well-regarded and quiet man who had been living in the house for many years’.

He praised the efforts of neighbours who went to the man’s aid after the shooting and helped him before emergency services arrived.

Deputy Ó Murchú said he believed a car had parked close to a green area in the estate before two men got out and fired a number of shots through the living room window where the man, who was in the house on his own, was sitting.

“This was a dreadful and frightening incident for the victim and for the people who live in Woodbury Gardens. People here are at a loss as to why something like this would happen on their normally quiet street.”

‘It is a reckless and cowardly act which I utterly condemn. It is a sign of the times we are living in when people feel they can go to someone’s house and fire in the window at them.

‘I wish the victim a full and speedy recovery and I would ask that anyone with information about this shooting brings it to the Gardaí straightaway’

Gardai investigations into the incident are continuing. The scene was preserved for technical examination and no arrests have been made so far.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward, including any

road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area of between 7:30pm and 8:30pm

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.