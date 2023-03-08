Gardai appeal for witnesses to fatal accident at Collon

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a fatal road accident that happened earlier today at Collon, Co Louth in which a motorcyclist in his twenties was killed.

The accident, involving a car and a motorbike, occurred at approximately12.45pm, on the R168 at Collon, County Louth.

The motorcyclist , was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the van, a man in his 50s was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Drogheda as a precaution.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the main Drogheda to Collon Road between 12.30pm and 1.00pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 685 3222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.