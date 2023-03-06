Gardai appeal for witnesses to Carrickmacross incident

Gardai carry out a checkpoint at Maghercloone, Co Monaghan where a motorist was stopped by a man impersonating a Garda

Gardaí are seeking witnesses to an incident at Clonseady, Magheracloone, Carrickmacross, on the morning of Saturday March 4 in a motorist was stopped by a bogus Garda driving a car with possible LH number plates.

A motorist was stopped by a male driving a navy coloured Toyota Corolla Estate with what may have been a 10-LH registration plate at 7.45am. The manl allegedly identified themselves as a member of An Garda Síochána to the motorist but could not provide official identification. They subsequently left the area in the car without further interaction. No injuries were reported and no property was taken.

Monaghan Gardaí have conducted high-visibility checkpoints in the area where the incident has taken place.

Any motorists who were travelling in the area between 7:30am and 8:00am and who may have video footage, including dash cam, is asked to provide it to Gardaí.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who has any information on this incident to contact them at Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042 9690190, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or at any Garda station.