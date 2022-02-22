Gardai appeal for witnesses for crash in which two young women were seriously injured

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a serious road traffic collision, in which two young women were seriously injured, that occurred on the N53 at Rassan, Hackballscross on Sunday evening at 8.30p.m.

The two young women in their twenties sustained serious injuries when the car in which they were travelling crashed into a tree.

The teenage driver of the car and his male front seat passenger, who was also in his late teens, were both uninjured.

The two young women, aged 23 and 21 years, were travelling in the back of the car..

They were taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where their condition is described as critical .

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any person who was travelling on the N53 on Sunday night between 8p.m. and 9p.m. and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on (042) 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.