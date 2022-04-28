Gardai appeal for witnesses after Barrack Street burglary

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at a business premises on Barrack Street in Dundalk, in the early hours of yesterday morning, Wednesday April 27th at around 1.55am.

A window at the front of the property was damaged during the incident. A quantity of cash was taken.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Barrack Street, Quay Street and Point Road yesterday morning between 1.30am and 2.30am is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash cam) of the area at this time is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.