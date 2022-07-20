Gardai appeal for missing Termonfeckin teenager Marcus Core

16 year old Marcus Core who has been missing from Termonfeckin, County Louth, since Saturday, 16th July, 2022.

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16 year old Marcus Core who has been missing from Termonfeckin, County Louth, since Saturday July 16th 2022.

Marcus is described as being approximately 5 foot 2 inches in height with a slight build, short black hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Marcus was wearing a dark grey North Face tracksuit and runners.

It's believed Marcus may currently be in the Blanchardstown area of Dublin 15.

Anyone with information on Marcus's whereabouts are asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.