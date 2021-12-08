Gardai appeal for information on teenager missing in Dundalk

Rhianna O'Brien who was last seen in Dundalk on Thursday December 2nd

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Rhianna O’Brien, who went missing in Dundalk, Co. Louth on Thursday, December 2nd 2021. She was last seen at 2pm.

Rhianna is described as being 5 foot 3 inches in height with a medium build. She has long, brown hair and blue/green eyes. When last seen, Rhianna was wearing a dark hooded jumper and grey tracksuit bottoms. She was also carrying a dark coloured backpack.

Anyone with information on Rhianna’s whereabouts are asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.