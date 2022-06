Aislinn Menary from Dundalk has been missing since Wednesday June 1st

Gardaí are appealing to the public for their in tracing the whereabouts of 17 year-old Ashlinn Menary, who is missing from Dundalk, since Wednesday June 1st.

Ashlinn is described as being 5’ 6” in height with a medium build, with brown hair. When last seen, she was wearing a black jacket and denim jeans.

Anyone with information on Ashlinn’s whereabouts are asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.