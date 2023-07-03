Gardai appeal for information about missing teenager last seen in Dundalk

They are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Ellen O'Reilly who went missing in Dundalk on the afternoon of Wednesday June 28 2023. Ellen was vising the town and was last seen at approximately 5pm, when she was walking on Marshes Lower area of Dundalk. Ellen is described as being approximately 5ft 1 inches in height with a slight build. She has brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, Ellen was wearing a black zip hooded jumper, green leggings and black runners. She is known to visit locations in Counties Roscommon, Tipperary and Westmeath. Anyone with information on Ellen's whereabouts is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8445, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.