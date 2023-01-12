Gardai appeal for help in finding missing Dundalk teenager

Matthew Hutchinson is missing from his home in Dundalk

Gardaí are appealing for helping in finding15-year-old Matthew Hutchinson who is missing from his home in Dundalk since Tuesday January 10.

Matthew is described as being approximately 5’ 8” in height, of a slim build, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen on Tuesday afternoon at around 3.20pm when he was wearing a black North Face jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

Matthew’s family and Gardaí are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information on Matthew’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.