Gardai allege 23-year-old man stabbed victim with kitchen knife and ‘bludgeoned’ him with a hatchet in daylight attack

A 23-year-old man who, it is alleged, attacked another man with a hatchet and a kitchen knife in Dundalk on Saturday has been refused bail.

Tadas Klementavicius, Cúchulainn Terrace, Castletown Road, Dundalk, was brought before the district court in custody on Monday.

He is charged with assaulting James McCann causing him harm at Legion Avenue on 18 June last.

Detective Garda Liam Gallagher gave evidence of arresting the accused for the purpose of charge at 7.20pm on 19 June. He made no reply after caution.

Mr Klementavicius was subsequently charged and again made no reply after caution.

Gardaí objected to bail under O’Callaghan Rules whereby bail can only be denied if there is a likelihood that a defendant may not face trial or may interfere with witnesses before the trial.

Det Gda Gallagher said it will be alleged that the victim was stabbed with a kitchen knife and ‘bludgeoned’ with a hatchet. He sustained an injury to his left upper thigh and femoral artery. Judge McKiernan heard during the contested bail application that as of Sunday evening Mr McCann was in a ‘critical’ condition in hospital, drifting in and out of consciousness.

Det Gda Gallagher continued that gardaí were called to Legion Avenue at approximately 8pm on Saturday where the injured party had lost consciousness. He was rushed to hospital.

A bloodstained Tadas Klementavicius was found at the rear of a house in Cúchulain Terrace.

It will be alleged that CCTV ‘captured the incident in its entirety’ and that the accused man had a kitchen knife in his left hand and hatchet in his right hand and could be seen ‘striking a number of times with each weapon’.

CCTV footage was played in court.

Det Gda Gallagher said Mr Klementavicius made a ‘full admission’. A ‘washed’ knife and blood-stained t-shirt were found in his house.

Gardaí had concerns about the disposal of potential evidence.

It will be alleged the defendant was seen throwing away a mobile phone. The hatchet was still outstanding.

Det Gda Gallagher said gardaí were also concerned that witnesses may be interfered with. The two men knew each other for seven years.

The accused, a Lithuanian national, and his partner had no ties to this jurisdiction.

The detective added there was a likelihood of more serious charges.

Solicitor Aimee McCumiskey put it to Det Gda Gallagher that her client saw the Garda Armed Response Unit outside his house and approached to let them know he was there.

He acted in self-defence, to which the officer replied, ‘He gave an account similar to that’.

The solicitor put it to the officer that the defendant told gardaí he injured James McCann with a knife, why he washed it and where it was.

He admitted he did not know where the hatchet was and that he never tried to deny that he used a hatchet.

‘That’s correct,’ the guard replied.

Ms McCumiskey said her client had lived in Ireland since the age of seven. His mother and sister lived here. He was estranged from his father in Lithuania.

Mr Klementavicius had a partner and young son and worked in Moffet’s, earning €500 per-week. He was the sole provider for the family and managed the household.

Det Gda Gallagher said no bail conditions would allay garda concerns, including the accused’s mother acting as surety.

Ms McCumiskey submitted that there was no evidence the defendant would evade justice or intimidate victims. His mother had €1,200 in court.

Judge McKiernan refused bail on the grounds of the serious nature of the alleged evidence, the strength of the evidence, the possibility of interfering with witnesses and the flight risk.

Tadas Klementavicius was remanded in custody to 22 June via video link for DPP directions.

Legal aid was granted.