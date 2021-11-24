Garda operation in Meath leads to seizures of cannabis and cocaine

€11,930 worth of cannabis and €14,565 worth of cocaine was seized during Operation Thor as part of a two day plan of action executed by An Garda Siochana, in the Meath Division. The project began at 7am on Friday last, November 19, ending at 4am on Sunday, November 21.

Supported by the Eastern Region Armed Support Unit, along with external agencies, several actions were taken. Six planned drugs searches were conducted by the Divisional Drug Unit, resulting in 3 Section 15 offences.

Executions of warrants, high visibility crime patrols, checkpoints and targeted drug trafficking offences were just some of the initiatives put in place during the weekend.

Seventeen bench warrants were executed, with fifteen planned arrests resulting in detection of ten theft offences.

Operation Thor is actioned yearly in an effort to challenge the expected increase in burglaries and associated criminal activity that usually occurs during the winter months. In recent years, the project has efficiently reduced crime related activity during this time of the year.

2021 statistics show there is a downward trend in crime, with a reduction in burglaries and related offences, compared to 2020.