Garda Memorial Day remembers Det. Garda Adrian Donohoe

The death of Dundalk based Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was remembered at the annual Garda Memorial Day at Dublin Castle last weekend.

An event to commemorate the members of An Garda Síochána killed in the line of duty, it was led by Minister for Justice Helen McEntee and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

During the ceremony, the significance of the centenary year since the establishment of An Garda Siochana, and the return of the memorial as a public event after two years of Covid-19 restrictions, were highlighted.

Some 89 garda members have lost their lives in the line of duty. The late Det. Garda Donohoe was among three singled out for mention as next year will mark the 10th anniversary of his death. He was shot dead during an armed robbery at Lordship Credit Union on January 25th 2013.

Speaking at the event, Commissioner Harris said: "When a garda goes to work each day, they don't know what danger awaits them but they proceed regardless. For as long as this is so, there is hope.

"When the public know that there are gardai of the calibre of the 89 who have fallen, An Garda Siochana is trusted and highly respected.”

He added that the event was “also about the families of the fallen who have suffered enormous loss.”

"We must not forget that our colleagues were not alone in this sacrifice. In the end, their courage came at a heavy cost to you, their loved ones. I hope you can take some measure of solace from the extended garda family you have in us, who continue to serve."

After several minutes' silence, the national flag was hoisted and the Garda Band played the national anthem.

Speaking at the event, Minister McEntee raised the cases of three gardai who were killed in the line of duty.

Garda Henry Phelan, who was shot and fatally wounded in a shop in Callan, Co Tipperary in November 1922; Garda Patrick Gerald Reynolds, who died 40 years ago this year when he was shot and fatally wounded during the search of a flat following a bank robbery; and Garda Adrian Donohoe, who was murdered in January 2013.

"These men are but three of the 89 names that are on the Garda roll of honour; 89 lives that ended far, far too soon. These Gardai died in the service of the state and that is a debt that we can never fully repay but one that we want to remember and, indeed, one that we must remember."

"I want to acknowledge how difficult it can be for the family members or friend of a garda member,” said the Minister.

"You live in the knowledge that your loved one may be put at personal risk when they go to work, when they leave the house every morning, and I want to thank you for supporting your family members - our Garda members - in the brave and selfless work that they do."

During the ceremony, tributes were also paid to "our Ukrainian colleagues, their families and all the people who have been displaced", and prayers were said for "the deceased members of the RUC and PSNI".