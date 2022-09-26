Garda Drug Unit seize 10k worth of drugs in Crawley Cemetery, Drogheda

Residents from the area raised concern over the number of drug dealings taking place in Crawley’s Court, particularly the cemetery.

The cemetery along the Chord Road has seen a number of operations carried out in the last year with two members of the drug unit sleeping in the cemetery, catching two individuals and recovering 10k worth of drugs.

Highlighted at September;s Joint Policing Committee meeting, residents from the area raised concern over the number of drug dealings taking place in Crawley’s Court, particularly the cemetery.

A member of public said the cemetery is overgrown and people tend to jump across the wall.

She added that there are a number of hot spots along the Chord Road extending to Greenhills School, with drinking parties taking place on the steps every weekend.

She said, “it’s only getting worse and spiralling,” adding that “it is becoming intolerable”.

The residents association in the area have been working hard to keep the area clean, however they are working against the tide.

It was suggested that the Gardaí and Louth County Council work alongside the residents to solve the issue, with the resident saying “the residents in the area do not deserve to live like this”.

It was said that the drug unit is very aware of the dealings taking place in the area and are regularly present in the area. However, once there is a market there, it is hard to completely rid the area of the issue.

The drug unit also attempt to target specific individuals bringing drugs into the area, such as following on trains, trying to stop it before it enters the town.