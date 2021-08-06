Garda appeal in relation to missing girl (14)

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old local girl Hannah O'Brien.

Hannah has been missing from the Julianstown area of County Meath since Monday 2nd August, 2021.

She is described as being 5' 4" in height, with long auburn hair.

She is of slim build and has blue eyes. When she was last seen on August 2, Hannah was wearing a black leather jacket, with black denim shorts and white Nike runners.

It is believed Hannah may be in the area of Mullingar in Co. Westmeath.

Anyone with information about Hannah or may be able to give information on her whereabouts at this time are asked to make contact with Gardaí in Ashbourne on 01 801 0600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.