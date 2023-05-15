Gallery: Louth GAA supporters on way to Leinster Final

Players from the Brides, Kilkerley, Clans, Mochtas and Geraldines at Dundalk train station ready to travel to Croke Park. Included are Andrew Thornton, Thomas McArdle, Tom Clarke, Francis Lynch, Shane Soraghan, Donal McArdle, Farauq Ibrahim and Shane Lennon. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie — © Ken Finegan/Newspics

The McKeown and Co., group with Irene McNamee and Michalle Hoey at Dundalk train station ready to travel to Croke Park. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie — © Ken Finegan/Newspics

The Boys from the Quay.....Alan McAuley, Glen McCourt, Lorcan Rafferty, Brendan Byrne, Ryan O'Hanlon, Stephen Cullen, Blake Stevens, Graham Stevens and Terry Kelly at Dundalk train station ready to travel to Croke Park. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie — © Ken Finegan/Newspics

Ready to go to Croke Park. Some of the supporters wait on the arrival of the Enterprise to head and support Louth in Croke Park. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie — © Ken Finegan/Newspics

Mark Byrne, Ultan McEneaney and Ronan Deery with Conal Brady, Liam Cawley, Diarmuid McEneaney and Andrew Connolly at Dundalk train station ready to travel to Croke Park. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie — © Ken Finegan/Newspics

Robert and Joe McArdle with Garry Duffy and Barry Sheehy at Dundalk train station ready to travel to Croke Park. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie — © Ken Finegan/Newspics

Owen Corcoran, Tiernan and Ann Mallon, Regina and Paul Litchfield, Colm, Katie, Sean and James Clarke at Dundalk train station ready to travel to Croke Park. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie — © Ken Finegan/Newspics

Supporters of all age groups wait for the train to Croke Park. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie — © Ken Finegan/Newspics

Archie Flewers with his granda Shay Savage at Dundalk train station ready to travel to Croke Park. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie — © Ken Finegan/Newspics

Donal McDonnell, Dean Maguire, Yvonne and Barry Dunne, Luke Dunne, Evan Maguire and Cathy Matthews at Dundalk train station ready to travel to Croke Park. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie — © Ken Finegan/Newspics

The Foleys and the Hollands from Mell off to the game.

Off to Sunday’s final in Dublin were Conan Corrigan, Aaron McGrory, Callum McKeown, Sam Maguire and Killian Nugent.

Sean Boyle, James Smith, Conor McNamara and Oscar McKenna on their way to the final.

The O'Hare and Litchfield clans at Dundalk train station ready to travel to Croke Park. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie — © Ken Finegan/Newspics

On the way to Dublin for the final were Chris Mulroy, Cian Mulroy, Holly Kirwan and Barry Mulroy.

Cillian Downey, Shane Downey, Joshua Reilly and Ben Clarke off to the game.

Off to the final were Beano and Joe Kelly.

Off to the match were Alex McKenna and Adam Cadwell.

Heading to the match were Philip Kirwan Snr., Philip Kirwan Jnr., and Brian Pentony.

Audrey Wynne and Edel Fay off to the game.

Robert Rooney, Stuart and Shay Heslin off to Sundayâ€™s final in Croke Park.

Off to the game were Arianne Flynn, Lana Hanratty, Hannah Lee and Shannon Cromwell.

Gillian and Gerard Reynolds off to the match.

Cheering on the team were Amy Marry, Danielle Brennan, Vanessa Brennan and Aine Byrne.

Rian McCormack was delighted to be heading to Croke Park.

Louth GAA supporters were out in force for the County’s first Leinster Final appearance since 2013.

The Wee County Supporters vastly outnumbered their Dublin counterparts in the 40,000 crowd in Croke Park on Sunday.

Dundalk and Drogheda train stations were a sea of colour on Sunday morning with supporters in red and white and in good form ahead of the big game.

The match itself was a disappointing result for Louth with Dublin running out comfortable winners, but Louth’s summer is not over yet with games to come against Cork, Mayo and Kerry and who knows beyond that.