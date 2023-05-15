Gallery: Louth GAA supporters on way to Leinster Final
Rian McCormack was delighted to be heading to Croke Park.
Cheering on the team were Amy Marry, Danielle Brennan, Vanessa Brennan and Aine Byrne.
Gillian and Gerard Reynolds off to the match.
Off to the game were Arianne Flynn, Lana Hanratty, Hannah Lee and Shannon Cromwell.
Robert Rooney, Stuart and Shay Heslin off to Sundayâ€™s final in Croke Park.
Holly Malone at Dundalk train station ready to travel to Croke Park. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie — © Ken Finegan/Newspics
Audrey Wynne and Edel Fay off to the game.
Harry, Alfie and Brian Dowd supporting Louth.
Heading to the match were Philip Kirwan Snr., Philip Kirwan Jnr., and Brian Pentony.
Off to the match were Alex McKenna and Adam Cadwell.
Iarla Copas at Dundalk train station ready to travel to Croke Park. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie — © Ken Finegan/Newspics
Off to the final were Beano and Joe Kelly.
Cillian Downey, Shane Downey, Joshua Reilly and Ben Clarke off to the game.
On the way to Dublin for the final were Chris Mulroy, Cian Mulroy, Holly Kirwan and Barry Mulroy.
Andrew Coyle, Lucy Brady and David Reay off to support Louth.
Karen Shiels and Jessica England heading for the final.
Nadine Hoey and Ciara Skelly supporting Louth on Sunday.
The O'Hare and Litchfield clans at Dundalk train station ready to travel to Croke Park. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie — © Ken Finegan/Newspics
Kyle Treadwell, Jack Murtagh, Ronan Callaghan and Fionn McQuillan.
Sean Boyle, James Smith, Conor McNamara and Oscar McKenna on their way to the final.
Off to Sunday’s final in Dublin were Conan Corrigan, Aaron McGrory, Callum McKeown, Sam Maguire and Killian Nugent.
Aaron Scullion, Orla McDonagh, Laura Callan and Harry Haughney.
The Foleys and the Hollands from Mell off to the game.
Aisling Foley and Kayleigh Dillon cheering on the Wee County.
Donal McDonnell, Dean Maguire, Yvonne and Barry Dunne, Luke Dunne, Evan Maguire and Cathy Matthews at Dundalk train station ready to travel to Croke Park. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie — © Ken Finegan/Newspics
Archie Flewers with his granda Shay Savage at Dundalk train station ready to travel to Croke Park. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie — © Ken Finegan/Newspics
Supporters of all age groups wait for the train to Croke Park. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie — © Ken Finegan/Newspics
Owen Corcoran, Tiernan and Ann Mallon, Regina and Paul Litchfield, Colm, Katie, Sean and James Clarke at Dundalk train station ready to travel to Croke Park. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie — © Ken Finegan/Newspics
Robert and Joe McArdle with Garry Duffy and Barry Sheehy at Dundalk train station ready to travel to Croke Park. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie — © Ken Finegan/Newspics
Mark Byrne, Ultan McEneaney and Ronan Deery with Conal Brady, Liam Cawley, Diarmuid McEneaney and Andrew Connolly at Dundalk train station ready to travel to Croke Park. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie — © Ken Finegan/Newspics
Ready to go to Croke Park. Some of the supporters wait on the arrival of the Enterprise to head and support Louth in Croke Park. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie — © Ken Finegan/Newspics
The Boys from the Quay.....Alan McAuley, Glen McCourt, Lorcan Rafferty, Brendan Byrne, Ryan O'Hanlon, Stephen Cullen, Blake Stevens, Graham Stevens and Terry Kelly at Dundalk train station ready to travel to Croke Park. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie — © Ken Finegan/Newspics
The McKeown and Co., group with Irene McNamee and Michalle Hoey at Dundalk train station ready to travel to Croke Park. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie — © Ken Finegan/Newspics
Players from the Brides, Kilkerley, Clans, Mochtas and Geraldines at Dundalk train station ready to travel to Croke Park. Included are Andrew Thornton, Thomas McArdle, Tom Clarke, Francis Lynch, Shane Soraghan, Donal McArdle, Farauq Ibrahim and Shane Lennon. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie — © Ken Finegan/Newspics
Drogheda Independent Today at 12:41
Louth GAA supporters were out in force for the County’s first Leinster Final appearance since 2013.
The Wee County Supporters vastly outnumbered their Dublin counterparts in the 40,000 crowd in Croke Park on Sunday.
Dundalk and Drogheda train stations were a sea of colour on Sunday morning with supporters in red and white and in good form ahead of the big game.
The match itself was a disappointing result for Louth with Dublin running out comfortable winners, but Louth’s summer is not over yet with games to come against Cork, Mayo and Kerry and who knows beyond that.