Future of Westgate House to be known shortly

THE future of the Westgate House should be known shortly.

‘The property at Westgate House in Drogheda is the subject of an intra-State transfer between the Commissioners of Public Works and Louth County Council.

‘I understand from my officials that they continue to engage with officials in Louth County Council with a view to finalising the transfer of the property, which is due to be completed shortly. The long-term plans for the property will be determined by the Council,’ Patrick Donvan, Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, has remarked.

He was replying to Deputy Fergus O’Dowd who asked about the long-term plans for the historic house on Narrow West Street.