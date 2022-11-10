Further €350k secured to support Drogheda Implementation Plan

Local Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd has welcomed news that €350,000 has been secured by Department of Justice under the Dormant Accounts Action Plan 2023 to support communities in Drogheda as part of the Drogheda Implementation Plan.

He says we are now seeing real change on the ground in Drogheda, which was evident in the first biannual Progress Report which was published by his colleague Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, on Monday.

“The government is stepping up and delivering on their commitment to support Vivian Geiran’s scoping report recommendations and the money secured today will help the implementation board to continue their vital work into 2023. This is the first time that a cohesive plan has been put in place to deal with community safety, wellbeing and deficits in key areas of service provision in Drogheda as it continues to develop at considerable pace,” says Deputy O’Dowd.

“We have seen so much achieved to date but we will all need to redouble our efforts to deliver on the remaining key objectives of the plan.”

He adds he would like to thank Drogheda Implementation Board Coordinator Grainne Berrill and Chairperson, Michael Keogh, alongside the LMETB under the leadership of Martin O’Brien, the local Gardai and all of the other key stakeholders who continue to drive this plan forward with such dedication and determination.