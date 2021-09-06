Further €1.33m for DkIT capital funding

An additional €1,336,853 in capital funding has been allocated to DKIT for the 2021-2022 academic year, it emerged yesterday (Monday).

Louth TD Fergus O’Dowd was among those welcoming the announcement, saying “Great news for the North East this morning, this will allow DKIT to carry out necessary minor works and equipment upgrades whilst assisting in facilitating what is a very welcome return of students to campus over the month of September.”

The devolved capital grant allocation will facilitate higher institutions to address a number of key capital investment priorities including: Minor works and equipment needs to support safe campus reopening; Procurement of additional ICT devices – including laptops- to support disadvantaged students who have difficulty in accessing a suitable device for their studies; Investments in equipment and infrastructure that are required to support the creation of additional student places, given the exceptional circumstances facing the Leaving Cert class of 2021; General ICT and equipment-related upgrades Health and safety works, and other building upgrades Investments to support universal access; and energy efficiency and decarbonisation-related upgrades.

O’Dowd added “I understand that there will be a mixture of anxiety and excitement on the long awaited return to campus. I wish all of the students and faculty the very best in the coming weeks.”