Funeral of Dundalk teenager Vincent Dillon to take place on Wednesday

The funeral of Dundalk teenager Vincent Dillon from Clós Aodhan, Saltown, who had been reported missing from his home on Sunday May 14, will take place on Wednesday.

His body was recovered from the Castletown river on Thursday afternoon and Gardai say his death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.

A past-pupil of the De La Salle College, Vincent is survived by his heartbroken parents Vincent and Anne, brother Ryan and sister, Bellarose, his grandparents. Shirley, Charlie, John, Monica, aunts Kerry, Shauna, Tiffany, Nadine, Naomi, Mandy, Meghan and Monica, uncles Paul, Robert, James, John, Anthony and Lawrence, close cousins, relatives and friends.

He is reposing at his home (house private Wednesday) with removal on Wednesday at 10.40am to St. Joseph’s Church, Castletown (Fatima), arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.