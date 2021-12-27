Funds welcome for Louth disability project

North Louth Senator Erin McGreehan has welcomed the announcement that a Louth project is set to receive funding of €75,000 under the Disability Participation and Awareness Fund (DPAF) 2021.

Senator McGreehan commented, “I am pleased to see the launch of the first year of the Disability Participation and Awareness Fund, and delighted that a project here in Louth will receive €75,000 as part of the fund. I know that there was huge interest in this Fund and that speaks to the need for practical and effective measures to support the integration of persons with disabilities into our daily community life.”

“Working in partnership with Local Authorities and community organisations supported by this Fund, we will be able to make progress on breaking down barriers to participating in local activities and making local amenities more accessible.”

She added that the purpose of the Disability Participation and Awareness Fund, “which was established by Minister Rabbitte under Budget 2021, is to provide funding to support the participation of people with disabilities in local activities, to help remove barriers to community involvement and to support the promotion and implementation of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) in communities."

In 2021, this funding is being provided through Local Authorities.

“Projects will approved this year will: promote the rights of people with disabilities assist in removing barriers to participation in local and community life raise awareness of the UNCRPD within communities and local authority staff and elected members.”