Fundraising remains a huge challenge for Gary Kelly Cancer Support Centre

Despite the pandemic, the Gary Kelly Centre conducted more than 6,000 client engagements in 2021, covering everything from physiotherapy to counselling workshops.

While Covid was the bane of many lives, it pales into insignificance for those facing cancer diagnosis.

So the show had to go on for organisations like the Gary Kelly Centre, but there have been plenty of challenges over the past two years, particularly the curtailing of fundraising events due to continued restrictions of physical activities and mass gatherings.

And now 2022 has been no different. With the lifting of restrictions, optimism in the centre was bright, however funds are being directed instead to the ongoing war in the Ukraine.

Ann Tracey, Fundraising Director of the Centre, revealed how the charity has managed to function throughout these difficult times.

“Initially, the biggest impact on us was trying to stay connected with our clients and keep our services available in some format to those that needed the service, which in turn meant that all of our counsellors had to be up-skilled in how to deliver phone sessions.”

Ann recalls moving consultations and meetings to Zoom and how foreign the app was to both their staff and their clientele.

“But it was an invaluable tool, and we did actually manage to set it up. Many of our new and existing clients would be of an era that they wouldn’t be as tech minded as younger people.

“We thought we were becoming so proficient that we Zoomed out our Christmas concerts and make-up classes and some light-hearted classes such as gardening as well.”

Their biggest challenge was upgrading their systems in fear of not meeting people’s needs. Having never needed to use Zoom or Teams, the charity did not realise how bad their Wifi was.

However, now that it is up and running and having mastered the online meetings, the staff plan to continue to use Zoom due to their clientele’s vulnerability.

But while the new technology helped keep their services running, fundraising for the charity was virtually impossible, and the pandemic hit the centre extremely hard in that respect.

“Fundraising just disappeared,” said Ann. “There was a huge novelty about virtual in 2020, such as the virtual run in your back garden, the virtual obstacle course etc. It was novel and it was fun. And we were very quick to utilise any of that in any way possible. But it became boring, and people realised that virtual wasn’t for them and it was on going and they needed something else, such as more interaction.”

Overnight mini marathons and coffee mornings disappeared, while the annual big ,,attraction Land of Legends was put on hold, and the Dublin City Marathon was cancelled.

“The Christmas cards proved to be very successful despite all that and we think that is down to the fact that people suddenly realised this was a means of connection.”

An Post played their part through their free postage scheme, which Ann claims helped the sales of the cards.

Along with this, the Gary Kelly Centre received some much needed Government aid.

“The Government did bring out some grants, such as the Sustainability Funding, which we were very successful in obtaining and that was hugely beneficial and pretty much kept us going into 2021.

“Then 2021 proved to be even more challenging than 2020 because an awful lot of the funds that we thought we would be able to fundraise, that we thought we would be able to bring back on stream, were just not happening.

“We went back into a lockdown, people’s moods changed and the nature of our clients changed. People needed to brought to and from their appointments. It’s not something we normally do, but because it is part of what people need and all these services had closed down, plus many people that drive clients to and from their appointments volunteer, but they’re of a retirement age which meant that they could not be part of that campaign.

“We had people ringing us saying they were desperate, so we called on the local forces such as the Boyne River Rescue, Firemen and they were all incredible in how they responded.

Heading into 2022, Ann became somewhat optimistic, her hopes for fundraising started to lift. However, that optimism has waned a bit..

“This awful war in the Ukraine broke out. So understandably everyone wanted to support this, and cash donations have gone in that direction.

“Between 2020 and 2021, in my opinion, 2022 is similarly presenting a big challenge to us.”

Now that restrictions have virtually vanished, the Centre is slowly beginning to reopen again, holding face to face appointments.

“We have several of our services back in person and we’re hoping that as the year goes on that we will build and extend on those.”

However the centre continues to face daily challenges such as financing the centre. The running costs of the centre continues to escalate, with the cost of energy “scarily quadrupling.”

“But our clients need to be comfortable. So the cost of running those services are astronomical at the moment, and we have very little income coming in through the door.

Taking the lockdown as an opportunity to give the Centre a facelift, the wastewater and sewage system was upgraded thanks to a grant allocation.

They also decided to expand the building, adding an outer house in the grounds.

“We now have the most gorgeous bungalow type building in the grounds of the centre, and only for it through Covid we would not have been able to host a lot of events.”

Due to the buildings size, it is now where the majority of events are hosted.

“Our clients are always to the fore of our consideration in relation to their safety and we can bring small groups in there and have them very comfortably placed, with sufficient distance between them so they are not at risk,” added Ann.

Sanitising and mask wearing is an everyday practise in the centre, and it is something they will continue into the future.

“Our volunteers haven’t been back with us because we were mindful of our footfall, so we have to work out who we can have in and the numbers we can have. But we are now looking to take our volunteers back in over the next few weeks, because the numbers are increasing on site and we do need that help and support from our volunteers.

“We have kept in regular touch with them and they are ready and waiting and very able to come back to us.