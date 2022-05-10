Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 16.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Fundraising remains a huge challenge for Gary Kelly Cancer Support Centre

Ann Tracey of the Gary Kelly Cancer Support Centre. Expand
Fundraising for the charity was virtually impossible, hitting them extremely hard. Expand

Close

Ann Tracey of the Gary Kelly Cancer Support Centre.

Ann Tracey of the Gary Kelly Cancer Support Centre.

Fundraising for the charity was virtually impossible, hitting them extremely hard.

Fundraising for the charity was virtually impossible, hitting them extremely hard.

/

Ann Tracey of the Gary Kelly Cancer Support Centre.

droghedaindependent

Niamh McGovern

Despite the pandemic, the Gary Kelly Centre conducted more than 6,000 client engagements in 2021, covering everything from physiotherapy to counselling workshops.

While Covid was the bane of many lives, it pales into insignificance for those facing cancer diagnosis. 

Privacy