Private Sean Rooney of Newtowncunningham in Co Donegal

A ‘Go Fund Me’ page in memory of Private Seán Rooney has been set up to raise funds for a charity which supports children through bereavement.

‘The Seán Rooney 100km Run within January’ has so far raised almost €7,000 for ‘Rainbows Ireland Child & Youth Grief & Loss Support CLG’.

The fundraiser has been organised by Seán’s colleagues from 121st Infantry Battalion, UNIFIL in Lebanon.

The 24-year-old Dundalk soldier died after his armoured vehicle came under attack on December 14th.