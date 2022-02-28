Funding for ‘forgotten’ Collon under Village Renewal Scheme

There was delight around Collon upon hearing the news that Collon will benefit from a €180,000 grant under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

After a number of setbacks with unsuccessful grants and others not coming to fruition, this grant will enable the creation of a playground and a feasibility grant for the Parish Hall among other initiatives.

“We are just ecstatic”.” said Lisa Calvey, Chair of the Collon Community Together (CCT) Steering Committee. “We have worked really hard behind the scenes, having conversations with community groups, local authority employees and councillors, TDs, Senators, MEPs and we are just delighted to hear this news.”

“It’s really encouraging to get this much needed grant so now we step up our efforts and get to even more work!.”

A number of years ago, there were over 15 community groups, however, this number has dwindled to almost zero due to in part to having no place for the groups to meet. The once wonderful community hall on the N2 has fallen into disrepair.

One of the goal’s of the Collon Community Together, when it formed in 2021 was the restoration of Collon Parish Hall and create a five year plan for the village. This focus came from consultation with all the local community groups (past and present).

“CCT was created last year to bring back the community spirit in Collon with an aim to apply for grants to make the village a better place to live. It’s a super place, full of great people and we want all the organisations and associations that once existed in Collon to come back. This is a major start.”

Undertaking a feasibility study will be another element to the funding received from the Department of the Environment.

All grants require a certain amount for match funding, generally 10% of the funding received. The CCT committee knew that when it started and got straight to work with a number of fundraising activities. Over the past year, the fundraising committee has worked tirelessly and created a Collon Calendar, held two Fancy Fairs and an Ice bath challenge which had local business owners, locals and Mattock Rangers coaches and players involved.

“The fundraising team have been creative and the people of Collon very generous and this grant is just the impetus we need, it gives us direction and hope. We need to get the match funding of 10%, so there is more work to be done but look what can be achieved when we all work together.” said Patrice Englishby, chair of the Fundraising Committee.

Thanks have to go to a number of people and organisations who have helped CCT this far, Canon Peter Murphy of Ardee Parish, Senator John McGahon, Councillor John Sheridan, Colm Markey MEP, Joan Martin and her team at Louth County Council, Ged Nash TD, and all the members of the Collon Community Together Committee, the Fundraising Committee and Tidy Towns Committee.

Collon village is on the up and we are encouraging all people to get involved. If you are interested in joining a sub-committee and getting stuck in, our AGM will be held in two weeks. The date will be announced on our Facebook page.