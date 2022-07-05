Funding approved for coastal protection in Omeath

The Office for Public Works has approved funding of €62,100 for coastal protection at Drummullagh, Omeath.

The funding was announced by Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Mr. Patrick O’Donovan, T.D..

The approval followed an application by Louth County Council for funding under the Office of Public Works’ Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme.

The proposed works will include strengthening of existing boundary wall foundations with mass concrete slab and installation of rock armour over a length of 35m at Drummullagh, Omeath.

The news was welcomed by north Louth Cllr Antaoin Watters who said that coastal erosion was undermining the walls of a house close to the shore and the funding approval was a huge relief to the resident.