Fund-raising appeal set up for Louth teenager living with rare syndrome

Thirteen-year-old Ruby Casey Mulligan from Dundalk, Co Louth is living with a syndrome so rare that she is the only person in Ireland to be diagnosed with it.

Her Mum Lauren from College Manor first noticed that Ruby had problems with her joints when she was just 18 months old.

The toddler’s joints began to swell and she didn't walk until she was three.

It was initially thought that Ruby had Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis, which is itself unusual but since then she has been diagnosed with NEMO-NDA, an extremely rare systemic auto inflammatory disease,

"There are only eleven other known cases of people with this syndrome worldwide,” said Lauren, who is Ruby’s full-time carer.

Ruby has been treated with anti-inflammatories and other medications but these have led to serious complications and she can no longer receive them.

"We have been told that she must have a stem cell transplant (SCT) at Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital in England as the medication she is on is causing problem,” said Lauren.

"Her consultants at Crumlin Children’s Hospital have recommended that she have a Stem Cell Transplant but there’s no way of knowing that it will work as no-one else with this syndrome has had a STC before.”

While this option had been discussed for a number of years, Lauren and her husband Brian have only recently learned that they will have to travel with Ruby to Newcastle next month.

"We had thought that it would be August but we have been given a date in May so we are getting ready for that.”

“It’s a daunting prospect as Ruby will be the first person with this syndrome to have a SCT but we are very hopeful that she will come out of it with a great quality of life without medication.”

Ruby Casey Mulligan with her parents Lauren and Brian

Due to the medication that she has been on, Ruby has a weakened immune system and is prone to getting infections, some of which have led to her being hospitalised.

"She wasn’t able to go to school for two and a half years during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Laura.

This was particularly hard for Ruby who missed socialising at school and seeing her friends.

"She went to Scoil Mhuire na nGael primary school in Bay Estate and started secondary school at St Brigid’s last September. She loves it especially because she gets to spend time with her friends.”

The family will have to spend several months in Newcastle and while the cost of Ruby’s treatment will be covered, they will have to pay for their own flights and accommodation.

"Ruby will have to have a number of tests and appointments before the treatment starts,” explained Lauren. “She will then undergo chemotherapy to kill her own immune system and then receive the donor cells via the stem cell transplant.”

The brave teenager will then be in isolation until her new immune system develops, which can take months.

"One parent is allowed to sleep in the room with her until she is well enough to leave the hospital,” said Lauren. “After that she will have to continue to attend as a outpatient for further tests and assessment.”

This means that the family have to find somewhere to live in Newcastle.

Lauren said that her Mam Geraldine and Brian’s Mam Ann will also travel to Newcastle at different times to help them.

"We are travelling on May 16 and while it’s sooner than we had expected, it means we don’t have too much time to worry about it. The hospital is a centre of excellence for transplants so people travel from all over the world to go there so we are hoping for a ood result for Ruby.”

A group of their family and friends have come together to help raise funds for this not inconsiderable cost and have set up GoFundMe page, and events are planned for the coming weeks.

To donate see the Rally Around for Ruby page on Facebook or go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/rally-around-for-ruby?member=26412763&sharetype=teams&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer