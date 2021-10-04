Fund raiser for SOSAD in memory of David on his 50th birthday

David ‘Bobby’ Bourton was ‘the life and soul of the party, always happy, always smiling, always up to some devilment with his friends.”

As such, he would have loved a big bash for his 50th birthday, but sadly Bobby is not around to celebrate this birthday as he died from suicide on January 13th 1997 aged just 25.

Now, a charity event in his memory is planned for November 25th in aid of SOSAD, the local charity which works with people experiencing mental health issues.

"We are asking everyone to join us in Kilkerley GAA Club on Saturday November 20th from 8am to 6pm as we attempt to walk a total of 500km in his memory,” says his brother Fra.

Later that evening there will be music and a raffle in Fintan Callan’s Ceilihouse while a poker classic will take place in the Lisdoo on the Sunday night

Fra says this is the first time the family have done anything like this and they would like as many people as possible to support it so that they can raise much-needed funds for SOSAD.

"There was nothing like SOSAD around when Bobby died,” says Fra. “They do absolutely wonderful work and we want to get the message out that people can reach out and pick up the phone and get help if they need it.”

Fra says Bobby was his “big brother and best friend. I would have idolised him. We got on so, so well. He played for Kilkerley and we would have travelled to every match in the year he died.”

Bobby’s death was a huge blow to the family as they never suspected that he had any troubles.

"He had a cheeky smile and never looked like he had anything troubling him,” remembers Fra. “We had absolutely no idea, no-one had a clue. He wasn’t depressed or down but clearly he was suffering within.”

One of a family of eight, Bobby had worked as a hairdresser and landscape gardener and was working in the then Rye Valley Foods, Carrickmacross when he died.

His three brothers and three sisters were heart-broken after his death and his parents were devastated at the loss of their son.

"He was loved by everyone, especially by Mammy and Daddy,” says Fra, recalling that his mother wrote a poem for their wedding anniversary saying ”Someday we will be with our loving son in heaven. All three of us will be together. “

"As a brother he was everything in the world, from someone who would help you, always up for a laugh with a cheeky grin and somebody who was up to a lot of mischief. He was a joker, a friend and a great brother to me. He was a loyal and caring person who is missed by everyone, every day. He was one in a million and there was and is no one like him.”

Fra says that they want this fund-raiser to be a happy occasion as they remember Bobby on his 50th birthday.

“If he was here, he would be in the middle of the party but he would also be doing something to help others. He was always trying to help someone, as a friend, a brother and son.”

He says that they want to raise awareness about the work which SOSAD does, which includes a 24 hour helpline, one to one counselling, messaging service, bereavement groups, walk and talk therapy, and peer mentoring for young people.

"We want this to be Bobby’s legacy. There was nothing like this 25 years ago and we are now trying to help people and give them a chance.”

Fra has previously taken part in the ‘Dawn to Dusk’ walk for Pieta House and has been working on the idea for this fundraiser for SOSAD for a number of months now.

‘The idea started back in February with Hattie, Siobhan and Stephanie in SOSAD and we’ve got amazing support and sponsorship so far.”

Anyone who would like to get involved should check out the 500km for Bobby on the www.sosadireland.rallyup.com or contact Fra through his Facebook page or 086 1951106