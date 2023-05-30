Fund launched to help parents of young French man Julien Pierre Harve Wester who had made many friends in Dundalk

Friends of Julien Pierre Harve Wester, the young French man who died recently in tragic circumstances, have come together to raise funds to help his heartbroken parents with the costs of bringing him home for burial.

The 30-year-old, who worked in National Pen, had made many friends in Dundalk, particularly in the local music community.

Mass was celebrated in his memory in St Patrick’s Cathedral on Friday. His funeral will take place in France and his friends are raising funds to help with the repatriation costs.

Local musicians played in the town centre on Sunday afternoon in memory of the talented young musician who had arrived in Dundalk in September 2018 and quickly became a much loved member of the community.

Born to Eric and Agnès, Julien was proud of his Breton heritage and often joked that he wasn’t French.

Julien’s gift for music was well known in Dundalk and he was regarded as a passionate song-writer and composter. His best-known work ‘’Lovely Guinness’ will live on in the memories of those who knew him. He was a true artist in every sense of the word, with his long hair, rock voice and his own Irish soul.

He was a night owl who relished spending time with fellow musicians who shared his passion for music and the creative process. Their sessions often went on well into the early hours of the morning and were filled with laughter, storytelling and amazing music.

Ju, or Juju, as he was known, had a magnetic personality that drew people to him – he was always curious and eager to make new friends.

He had a penchant for the bustling pubs and nightlife of Dundalk and quickly fell in love with the town, adopting it as his own.

Julien had trained as a chef and loved cooking and making Breton galettes for his friends.

In National Pen, he was highly regarded by his colleagues who appreciated his hard work and skills.

Julien will be remembered as a colourful character who brightened the lives of those who knew him.

This was reflected in the large number of tributes paid to him since his untimely passing and in the numbers who attended the memorial Mass and the busk in his honour.

Julien is survived by his heartbroken parents Eric and Agnès, sister Nolwenn and her husband Mári, brother Ivan and his bébé Aure, sisters and brothers Anne-Marie, Elodie, Louise, Joseph and Michel, his family of friends, work colleagues in National Pen and all who knew and loved him in Dundalk and France.

Donations to the appeal to help with the repatriation costs can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-the-memory-of-julien