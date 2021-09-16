Louth

Fun in the sun at first Park Lane family day

From left to right from the back. Danny, Ciaran, Katie, Sarah, Baxter, Rose, Ava, Megan Sophia, Rahmeen, Lucy, Ollie, Lucas, Front row from left Lilyan, Cara, Fionn, Elliot, Daniel, Aaron, Charlie, Zach and Matthew.
Old school games were the order of the day.
Lucy should have won the Cutest Award!
A well-earned snack for Zach.
Daniel is nearly shadowed by his big trophy!
Little Ross with his top trophy.
Sarah collected the award on behalf of her sister Katie.
Winning was no problem for Danny.
Fionn's efforts were not in vain.
Clara took a top prize for the sack race.
Ava's award is nearly as big as her.
Raheem proudly shows off her trophy.
The sack race was no bother to Clara!
Rose looks delighted with her award.
Charlie is chuffed with his prize.
Little Sophia took a top prize.

Alison Comyn

The sun shone as brightly as the medals and cups the participants proudly showed off at the end of the day!

A great day was indeed had by all for the first of many summer sports days in Park Lane, Grangerath.

The circle of houses rang with laughter as old school games were taught to new players, and the fun was rounded off with a delicious BBQ and obligatory water fight!

“There were two teams for all games and the idea of the day was teamwork,” explains organiser Tanya McCabe. “Our youngest child was four and the eldest 12 so they had to help each other out”.

Rounders, Tug o’ War, spud and spoon and sack race were played, to name a few. The parents would like to thanks George's Butchers Southgate and Ballymakenny Farm for helping out with various things.

“This all started with a socially distanced Paddy's day parade organised around the green, followed by a socially distanced Easter egg hunt and then a scavenger hunt May bank holiday weekend,” adds Tanya. “All organised by a small group of mams on the road (Jenny, Lisa, Catherine, Yvonne and Maria), and we are now planning our Halloween followed by Christmas events. Good old fashioned community spirit and fun!”

