Full circle for new principal of Realt na Mara boys’ school

Ms Cepta Burke (right) hands over the reins and the balloons to new principal Ms Caitriona Campbell.

There were celebrations recently with the news that Ms Caitriona Campbell has been appointed Principal of Réalt na Mara Boys’ School, Donacarney.

An honours graduate from St Patrick’s College of Education, Drumcondra, and the University of Roehampton in London, Ms Campbell has also garnered first class honours in Post Graduate diploma in Educational Leadership from Limerick University. She has been teaching in Réalt na Mara Boys’ School since 2001 and has also been Assistant Principal for the past few years. She is currently completing a certificate in Coaching for School Leaders from the Centre for School Leadership.

A native of Mornington, her father Peter Campbell and his family before went to school in the ‘Old Red Brick’ in Donacarney.

“Our family have come full circle, as my own children follow their forefather’s footsteps beginning their school journey in the same building, now known as Mornington Preschool,” Ms Campbell noted. “And from there they have moved on to Réalt na Mara Boys’ and Girls’ Schools”

Noting also that her father was an avid supporter of St. Colmcilles GAA Club, Ms Campbell stated “I look forward to continuing our partnership with the club and indeed the wider community. We are blessed to have wonderful neighbours, Réalt Na Mara GNS, who have been so supportive since I began my new role.”

She added “Réalt Na Mara Boys’ School is privileged to be in the heart of a vibrant, generous and close-knit community.I am honoured to be stepping into a school where relationships have always been at the heart of what we do. We have a passionate, caring, highly skilled team of Teachers and SNAs who strive to create a happy, secure, nurturing environment for our children.

I am passionate about teaching and learning where inclusive, high-quality child-led, learning experiences ensure each child’s uniqueness is harnessed, empowering every child to reach his full potential both socially, emotionally and academically.

I look forward to the next chapter of Réalt na Mara Boys’ National School working with our wonderful children, families and wider community.