From the hands of Louth sculptor Breda to Ballyfermot community

(L TO R) Breda Marron sculptor, Lord Mayor of Dublin, Alison Gilliland and Suzanne O' Connell Executive landscape architect DCC during the official opening of Dublin City Council’s newest park, the People’s Park in Ballyfermot,Dublin. Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Drogheda sculptor Breda Marron has had another one of her beautiful creations displayed to the public, this time at the new People’s Park in Ballyfermot.

The sculpture is called ‘Éirímís – Together We Rise’ and was unveiled at a special ceremony, attended by Lord Mayor of Dublin, Alison Gilliland and Suzanne O’Connell, Executive landscape architect DCC.

"I am so honoured to have been selected for this commission, and it’s wonderful to see it in the park, and to have worked with the local community,” says Breda, BDes. Hons, who studied at the National College of Art and Design in Dublin”.

"When I first seen the landscape plan for a new People's Park, I tried to imagine how the space would be transformed and how people would move through the space, where they would naturally gather or enjoy quiet time. This helped me to get a feel for the site and to work out the best location for the sculpture”.

She said when she met with the various community groups, she became very aware of how deeply people valued their friendships, their sense of belonging and the great pride they took in their local heritage.

“I was fascinated by the local pigeon fanciers. I loved their dedication and passion, and how they were able to train the birds, to navigate their way through the many challenges and obstacles of their journeys and still return home,” explains Breda. “The birds felt like an apt symbol for the younger generations within the community, who are developing their strength and resilience, to help them spread their wings and rise to new heights”.

Now living in Grangerath, since 1997 Breda has worked mainly to commission and for exhibitions. Her work has become part of many public and private collections and she has exhibited widely in Ireland and the UK, with her 'Heart Space' bronze sculpture in Dundalk a welcome part of the townscape now.

"The new sculpture has been truly inspired by the local people, their connections, their sense of belonging and their hope, which is at the heart of the Ballyfermot community,” adds Breda.

“The figures of the sculpture stand tall, proud, and united, as they reach together, towards the sky above.”

Breda would like to thank Drogheda's own Eddie Phelan, from VCL Consultants for his expertise and support, as well as BASteel and Tallaght Powder coating for the fabrication of the sculpture.

"My next project will be local to the Drogheda area, and I’m looking forward to getting started on that soon,” teases Breda. “I can’t say to much, but watch this space for details coming very soon.”