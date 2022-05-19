Free information webinar on International Clinical Trials Day

Little 'miracle baby' Zohrah just celebrated her second birthday. Her mum Sharzie took part in a clinical trial following treatment for breast cancer.

Clinical Trials Day is on Friday May 20th and to mark the event, Cancer Trials Ireland will host a free webinar on clinical trials for members of the public.

The virtual event to promote public understanding of clinical trials is taking place as part of the Just Ask campaign. This initiative encourages patients to enquire of their doctors if there is a clinical trial suitable for them.

The webinar will feature a presentation from clinical trial expert, Professor Seamus O’Reilly, (consultant medical oncologist and Vice Clinical Lead Cancer Trials Ireland) on how trials work and how to access them, while previous trial participants will share their experiences on what to expect.

The event will take place from 2pm-3pm on May 20th and will be live streamed online. To register, email info@cancertrials.ie.

There isn’t a family in Ireland that has not been touched by cancer.

For Prof. Ray McDermott, Consultant Medical Oncologist and Clinical Lead, Cancer Trials Ireland, patients taking part in cancer clinical trials receive even more care and monitoring for their disease.

“Cancer trials look for new ways to prevent, find and better treat cancer. They can provide early access to drugs not otherwise available,” he says. “They can help to improve the quality of life of people with cancer. They can save lives. With our Just Ask campaign, we are encouraging patients to ask their medical team if there is a clinical trial that may be suitable for, or relevant, to them”.

More information on the Positive trial Sharzie took part in, which is funded by the Irish Cancer Society, can be found here: https://www.cancertrials.ie/positive/