Free events and vests for National Bike Week

It’s National Bike week all this week, and Drogheda Cycling Group has organised a number of free events to promote the health, leisure and economic benefits of getting on your bike.

Run each year from September 12th to 18th, the group held a successful family-friendly cycle to From Dominic’s Bridge to Oldbridge Estate on Sunday, and an evening cycle (adults only) will take place this Thursday September 16th around Drogheda’s streets.

The group has also received a donation of hi-vis gear from the Road Safety Authority and is intending to distribute this gear for free to participants at these events.

“As the dark evenings draw in, it’s more important than ever that cyclists are safe on Drogheda’s roads. We will be distributing our hi visibility equipment to participants at these events on a first come, first served basis until all hi-vis vests are given out,” Drogheda Cycling Chairman Noel Hogan said. “The Drogheda Cycling Group have stepped up to the plate and are doing our part to make cycling a safe and sensible alternative to car use in Ireland’s biggest town. We are looking forward to the development of the Active Travel cycle routes in and around the town over the next few months.”