Franciscan Fr Florian Farrelly ‘has returned to his loving God’

Tributes have come from far and wide following the tragic death of a popular member of the Franciscan community for many years in Drogheda.

Fr John ‘Florian’ Farrelly was killed in a two-car crash in West Limerick on Wednesday September 7th.

It's understood Fr Florian, who was 87, was on his way to Killarney for a holiday, when he was involved in the fatal collision in Newcastlewest.

As a Franciscan friar he was based in Laurence Street, Drogheda, for many years, where he was hugely involved in the youth club and choir, as well as the local branch of the Irish Wheelchair Association.

"We, in the Drogheda Branch wish to acknowledge the contribution that Fr. Florian made in the early days of the Drogheda Branch and his support of our mission for full social and sporting inclusion for people with disabilities," said a Drogheda IWA spokesperson. “Fr. Florian always strived to enrich the lives of those he came in contact with and we will be forever grateful for his loyal support over many decades”.

"I remember his charismatic and gentle spiritual nature when I met him when I was a member of the Franciscan Choir in Laurence St Drogheda.. May he rest in Peace once again with his brother Fr. Pascal R.I.P,” said another tribute on social media.

John Farrelly was from Sutton, Co Dublin. He joined the friars in 1953 and received the religious name, Florian. He celebrated his Franciscan Profession the following year. After studies in Galway and Rome he was ordained to the priesthood in Rome in 1961. His younger brother Paschal (Michael) also joined the Franciscans and predeceased him in 2000.

During his long and fruitful ministry, Florian lived in many of the Franciscan friaries in Ireland beginning with Waterford. He spent an extended period in Drogheda friary where he was guardian. He was also appointed guardian in the Killarney and Multyfarnham communities.

“Florian’s kindness, his attentive listening and gentle presence were a blessing in the lives of the many people he came in contact with over his decades of Gospel service,” said a tribute from Franciscans Ireland.

Predeceased by his brother Fr. Paschal. Fr. Florian will be sadly missed by those who knew him, his sudden death is a huge loss to his devastated sister Mary, his nephews Gerard and Denis (Debbie), his niece Maeve (Mark), grandnephews and grandnieces and all his extended family and to the Franciscan community in Ireland and all those who know and loved him.