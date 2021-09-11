Francis Street was earmarked to be new road to the port

SOME might doubt it, some might agree, some might not, but Francis Street as we know it today might have disappeared years ago.

40 years ago, it was suggested that Francis Street become a “juggernaut bearing highway”

Bathed in antiquity and tradition Francis Street was to be preserved as a residential area, despite a 1968 traffic study recommending that it be levelled to make way for a route to Drogheda port.

The study showed this ancient and historic street developing as a major traffic route forming part of the eastern leg of the central access road. It was to form a link between a major road from Hardman’s Gardens and a new high level bridge over the river from Constitution Hill to the Dublin Road. It was proposed to continue William Street into Francis Street.

Mr. Seamus Airton. borough engineer, said that the traffic route proposal might appear unattractive from some points of view, but there was a need to cater for heavy traffic and this should be considered together with the attractions of Francis Street as a residential area.

He added that the corporation had no alternative traffic route to Francis Street.

However. the traffic plan was scrapped by councillors who voted instead to keep Francis Street residential and develop some derelict sites there for old people’s dwellings.

Colr. Peter Moore ,who moved the resolution to declare Francis Street a residential area, said: “Francis Street is my own street. I was reared on it. It is a very ancient part of Drogheda with many old people living on it. Instead of putting a big highway through it and having 70 foot long Euro juggernauts thundering along it. we should save it for our own elderly people to live in. Sites such as this that are centrally located are conveniently near to churches and shops and hard to come by for rehousing our senior citizens. Let us have urban renewal for our old people.” he added.

Agreeing with these sentiments Colr Ally Farrell felt that they should preserve as many of Drogheda’s old streets as possible. They had demolished John Street. The following year it was the turn of James Street.

Drogheda was fast losing its character with the disappearance of its old streets, he remarked.

Colr Ray Dempsey stated if juggernauts were introduced on any big scale to Francis Street it could do untold damage to the nearby ancient Gate.

Colr. Tommy Murphy revealed that Francis Street was the first housing estate built outside the old walls of Drogheda and was thus one of the oldest housing areas in the town. Condemning the proposal to route heavy traffic through Francis Street he said: “I don’t want to see my town being torn down to make way for big motorways.”

The corporation also agreed to press ahead with proposals to build old peoples dwellings at sites in Park View. Green Lanes. Smiths Field/Crawley’s Court. Scarlet Crescent. Green Lanes and Duleek Street/Congress Avenue. Some of these would involve the acquisition of lands in private ownership.