Fr Patrick Larkin was a popular priest who served in Louth for many decades

News of the death of Fr Patrick Larkin PE, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda on Wednesday February 22nd, has been greeted with sorrow in a number of parishes where he served throughout Co Louth.

The 77 year old native of Lissan, Co Derry is fondly remembered by parishioners in Dundalk and Lordship and Ballymascanlon where he served for most of his priesthood.

After studying at St Patrick's College Armagh, he entered St Patrick’s College Maynooth and was ordained to the priesthood on June 16th 1968.

He spent a year teaching in St Patrick's College Armagh, before moving to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where he served as chaplain.

His first appointment as a curate was to Loughgilly, Co Armagh, where he served from 1971 to 1975. He came to Louth in 1975, when he was appointed as curate in St Patrick’s before being transferred to the Holy Redemmer Parish in 1987. The following year he was appointed Administrator of that parish – a post he held until 1995 when moved to Lordship and Ballymascanlon as Parish Priest.

During his time in Dundalk he has served as chaplain to the St Patrick’s Scout Unit in the late ‘seventies.

He subsequently served as assistant pastor in the north Louth parish from 2007 to 2011 and was Paster Emeritus until his death.

Fr Larkin is fondly remembered as a kind and softly spoken priest who had served these communities well.

He had resided in Carlingford Nursing Home in his latter years.

Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Catherine, and his late brother Fr Aidan, he is survived by his brothersfFr Seán, Colm, and sister Róisín, brother-in-law of John, sister-in-law Orlagh, nieces and newphews Órla, Eimear, Nuala, John Patrick, Aoife, Niamh, Keavy, Iseult, Donal and Meave, Archbishop Eamon Martin, Cardinal Sean Brady, Bishop Michael Router, the Priests of the Archdiocese of Armagh, parishioners and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, Dundalk, from 5pm until 7pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday to St Mary’s Church, Ravensdale, arriving for Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.