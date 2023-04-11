Fr Kehoe leaves St Joseph’s after four ‘special’ years

Easter Sunday was a time of “new life and change” in St. Joseph’s Redemptorist community in Dundalk.

Those words were used by Very Rev. Noel Kehoe, C.Ss.R. in a message to parishioners to mark his departure from St. Joseph’s after four years as Rector and the installation of Very Rev. Brendan Callanan as the new Rector and Parish Administrator.

Fr. Kehoe, who is a native of Newry, had served as both Rector and Parish Administrator in St. Joseph’s and during his four years he oversaw extensive renovations to the interior of St. Joseph’s and the bell tower which were only completed recently.

In his message to the community Fr. Kehoe said “Dundalk is a very special place, made special by the people’’, and he thanked the community’s many benefactors who supported them throughout the year, and especially during their fundraising campaign for the work on the church.

“I am filled with gratitude for my time in Dundalk, and I will miss it” said Fr. Kehoe who will now take some time off before his next role within the Redemptorists.

His replacement, Fr. Callanan had previously served in Dundalk as Administrator and was more recently attached to the Redemptorist House in Esker in Galway. He is a native of Cork and was installed as the new Rector at the 12.30 Mass on Sunday.

It was also announced that Rev. Richard Delahunty who until Easter Sunday worked as a Curate in the Holy Family parish has been appointed by Archbishop Martin as a Curate in St. Joseph’s where he will join Fr. Callanan and Rev. Ryan Holovlasky C.Ss.R. on the parish team.

They will be joined in the coming months by three other Redemptorist Fathers, Rev. Peter Burns, Rev. Seamus Enright and Rev. Raphael Gallagher.

Fr. Kehoe also told parishioners that Rev. Derek Ryan, C.Ss.R., who had worked in the Holy Family parish for the last 18 months with Fr. Delahunty is taking up an appointment in the Diocese of Meath and he thanked Fr. Ryan for his generous service to St. Joseph’s and the Holy Family parishes over the last four years.