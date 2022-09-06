Fr Bobby McKenna, who had served in many Louth parishes, remembered as ‘a gentle, faithful and committed pastor’

Fr Bobby McKenna, who died on Thursday September 1st, aged 88 years, has been described by Archbishop Eamon Martin as “a gentle, faithful and committed pastor with great gifts who served God and His Church with generosity and joy.”

A native of Killeeshil, Dungannon, Co Tyrone he studied at St Patrick’s College, Armagh before going to St Patrick’s College, Maynooth where he was ordained on June 22nd 1958.

He served in Loughgall and Menevia, Wales in the late ‘50s before going to teach in St Patrick’s College, Armagh. He was appointed as Diocesan Advisor for Religious Education in 1960, a role which took him to schools throughout the Diocese. He took on the role of Director of the Mount Oliver Institute, Ballymascanlon in1969.

He subsequently served as curate in Kilsaren from 1982 to 1986 and was appointed Parish Priest of Lordship and Ballymascanlon in 1986. He remained there for nine years before being transferred to Blackrock and Haggardstown where he served as Parish priest for four years. He was appointed as Pastor Emeritus, Assistant Pastor, to Bessbrook, Lower Killeavy, in 1999 and continued to live in the parish after his retirement in 2018.

His final years were spent in Camlough, where he is fondly remembered. In a tribute posted on Facebook, the local Carrickcruppen GAA Club paid tribute to Fr McKenna, saying that of all the priests who had served in the parish there were few who were held in such deep affection as Fr Bobby.

“Officially, Fr Bobby retired from ministry some years ago and there was a great sense of relief when it became clear that Fr Bobby would continue to live in the area and continue to carry out what duties he could. Being as popular as he was, Fr Bobby’s retirement was extremely busy.”

"Almost every family in the area counted him as a friend and when needed a spiritual support. Being a man of the people, whose great learning was carried lightly, he had the common touch of the committed apostle. Fr Bobby was invited to every possible community and family event and being generous with his time and loving his people, he always tried to attend. In Carrickcruppen we loved to see him with us at so many community and family functions.

“Fr Bobby was gentle and understanding with a great sense of humour. He had little need to preach for in his manner and in his caring nature he showed what it is to be a truly Christian soul.”

Fr Mckenna is survived by his sisters Maeve (Harkness) and Kay (Bell) and by his brothers, Dr Patsy, and Brendan, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and nieces.

After reposing at his residence in Camlough, his remains were removed on Sunday to the Church of St. Malachy, Carrickcruppen, Camlough. Requiem Mass took place on Monday and he was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.