Fr Bellew was distinguished missionary priest

The recent death of Fr. Gerard Bellew one of the most dedicated and distinguished missionary priests ever to leave these shores is a reminder to some in Dundalk of the dramatic changes they have seen in the Catholic church within their lifetime.

At the time that Fr. Bellew left to work with his Order, the Columban Fathers in Chile in 1977 he would have been one of a number of Irish missionary priests and indeed nuns leaving Ireland at that time to work in countries in many parts of the world.

Now, as we have seen here in recent years priests from different parts of the world are having to move to Ireland to work in parishes all over the country while recently South African born Fr. Ryan Holovlasky was ordained in St. Joseph’s in Dundalk and has been assigned to the Redemptorist parish team in St. Joseph’s.

It is a transformation that undoubtedly many could not have anticipated, and poses obvious questions about the future of the Catholic church in Ireland.

Leaving that complex and emotive issue aside for which there are few obvious solutions, it is right that the people of Dundalk should celebrate the life of a quite remarkable man in Fr. Bellew while at the same time acknowledging the commitment that Fr. Holovlasky is now making to St. Joseph’s parish where he is a very popular figure.

Few, except perhaps his family, would have known the extent to which Fr. Bellew put his own life at risk when he helped a youth underground movement in Chile during their darkest days of the regime of the dictator, General Pinochet, nor the dedicated work that he undertook in helping the downtrodden and the poor in the parishes in which he worked.

Later a representative of Rome, Fr. Bellew travelled all over South America in the interests of the church to which he gave his life, and throughout his ministry he was renowned in the forthright manner in which he actively campaigned and supported the struggle of the poor and oppressed for justice and their basic human rights.

Many will know that his late brother, Tom served as a politician for many years in Dundalk, and has a prominent residential area, Tom Bellew Avenue named after him.

Two members of one well known Dundalk family who made their contributions in different ways, and in a different era, but who should nonetheless be remembered for the work they undertook, one in this town, and the other in a far off land.