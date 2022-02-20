Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Four-star Ballymascanlon House Hotel sold to Austrian Businessman

Ballymascanlon Hotel has been sold Expand

Close

Ballymascanlon Hotel has been sold

Ballymascanlon Hotel has been sold

Ballymascanlon Hotel has been sold

argus

Margaret Roddy

Staff of Ballymascanlon House Hotel on the Cooley peninsula have been told that the family-owned hotel has been sold.

The four-star hotel, which has been owned by the Quinn family for 76 years, has been bought by Austrian businessman Thomas Roeggla, who has purchased over a dozen Irish hotels in recent years. The sale marks the end of an era in the local hotel industry, which once saw the Quinn family owning four hotels – three in Co Louth and one in Northern Ireland.

Privacy