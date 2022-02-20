Four-star Ballymascanlon House Hotel sold to Austrian Businessman

Staff of Ballymascanlon House Hotel on the Cooley peninsula have been told that the family-owned hotel has been sold.

The four-star hotel, which has been owned by the Quinn family for 76 years, has been bought by Austrian businessman Thomas Roeggla, who has purchased over a dozen Irish hotels in recent years. The sale marks the end of an era in the local hotel industry, which once saw the Quinn family owning four hotels – three in Co Louth and one in Northern Ireland.

Ballymascanlon Hotel was opened on June 1st 1948, by Mrs Irene Quinn who had purchased the house and surrounding estate from the Plunkett family two years previously. She already owned the Hotel Imperial in Dundalk and she put her own personal stamp on the Ballymascanlon hotel, which she also made her home.

Not long after she had purchased the hotel, the film ‘Saints and Sinners’ was shot in Carlingford by an American movie company. The cast, which included Kieran Moore, Michael Kissane, Christine Nordon, Noel Purcell and Sheila Manahan, all stars of the era, and crew, used the hotel as their base.

The hotel also played a pivotal role as the setting for a series of peace talks over the years and in 2001 it was the venue for the first-ever cabinet meeting to take place outside of Dáil Éireann in the wake of the foot and mouth outbreak in the county.

It is, however, best known as one of the most popular wedding venues in the area, with many couples who had celebrated their nuptials at the hotel returning to mark their silver and golden anniversaries.

It was also very much at the heart of the local community and was a venue for family gatherings, committee meetings and golf-outings to the 18 hole course.

Irene Quinn died in June 2000, having passed the reins to her son Oliver and his wife Jacqui. He celebrated 50 years in the hotel trade in 2010, with his two sons Oliver Junior and Niall taking on the duties of continuing the business in recent years.

Following the sale of the Imperial Hotel in 2016, The Ballymac, as it is fondly known, was the last hotel in the ownership of one of Ireland’s great hotelier families.

The sale was concluded ‘off market’ with Davys acting for the buyer. The new owner Thomas Roeggla has assembled a portfolio of over a dozen Irish hotels operating under the TMR Hotel Collection.

These include the Farnham Estate and Cavan Crystal Hotel in Co Cavan, Harvey’s Point in Co Donegal, Mount Wolsey Hotel and Spa in Co Carlow, the Ardadoe Heights in Killarney and a number of Dublin hotels.