Four of Louth’s TDs voted against lifting of eviction ban

Four out of Louth’s five TDs voted against ending the ban on evictions in the Dáil last week.

Deputies Ruairí Ó Murchú (SF), Imelda Munster (SF), Ged Nash (Lab) and Peter Fitzpatrick (Ind) voted for the Sinn Fein private member’s motion calling for the eviction ban, which is due to expire at the end of this month on a phased basis, to be extended until January 2024, with only Fergus O’Dowd (FG) voting against it.

The motion was defeated by 83 votes to 68, after a number of TDs from the Regional Independent Group voted with the government.

Speaking before the vote, Labour Party TD Ged Nash was ruled out of order when he attempted to ask the Taoiseach how “much has it cost the Government to buy the votes of the Regional Independent Group to enable them to evict thousands of people from their homes.”

He protested that “the Dáil is entitled to know what this is going to cost the taxpayer,” adding “There are also several pieces of legislation that will require to be amended to enable this grubby deal to be given effect.”

Sinn Féin TDs Ruairí Ó Murchu and Imelda Munster were among the opposition TDS who criticised the government for not extending the ban.

‘We often talk about unintended consequences but the Government is taking action today and beyond that will have definite consequences,” said Deputy Ó Murchu Nobody has been able to answer where people in housing need, who are facing eviction in April, May, June and beyond, will go. I have yet to see any solutions to this.

‘In this State, our biggest problem is accommodation, whether that is the cost of mortgages, rent or buying a house. Meeting the criteria required to do so will probably become more difficult in the next while.

He said he had checked Daft.ie, and that there were only six houses available and ten in Dundalk and the surrounds.

"People in my constituency office say estate agents are telling them straight out that they are dealing with people facing eviction who are already on their books. They say they will try to do something for them but they cannot. Louth County Council will say the same’.

And he pointed out the problems with the government’s proposed tenant in situ schemes, which aim to allow local authorities and Approved Housing Bodies (AHBs) to buy houses where tenants are facing eviction because the landlord is selling.

He said: ‘Whatever about the in situ scheme for cost rental - we will see what that looks like - there are a huge number of people who cannot avail of the in situ purchase scheme for those on a HAP tenancy.

‘There will be a room too many or a room too few or they might not be long enough on the housing list. Unless those criteria change, that is not going to cut the mustard.

‘Louth County Council is processing 20 applications at the minute and its target is 30. That is not going to change anything given the need that is there. We need to get real about this’.

‘The sensible thing would be not to lift the eviction ban until such time as these proposed measures are in place’.

His colleague Deputy Imelda Munster outlined the situation in Drogheda "Today there is no emergency accommodation in Louth - no hotel rooms, no bed and breakfast accommodation, nothing. A total of 172 people presented as homeless to Louth County Council last month, even before the eviction ban is lifted.

"Today there are five properties listed on www.daft.ieto rent in Drogheda, the largest town in Ireland. At a minimum, 96 families in Louth face eviction in ten days time."

“The truth is that the Government has no contingency plans and no immediate solutions,” she continued. “The Government allowed the housing crisis and homelessness to build and build over the past decade and its policies are making the situation worse, not better. This Government's housing policies are inflicting utter misery on families and causing stress for thousands of people. To add insult to injury, the Government has now collectively decided to compound that misery while taking no responsibility for its reckless actions. There is no emergency accommodation, no hotel rooms, no bed and breakfast accommodation and no housing to speak of and yet the Government is bulldozing ahead with lifting the eviction ban.”