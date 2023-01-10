Four Louth projects get share of €185k in Victims of Crime funds

Local Fine Gael TD, Fergus O’Dowd, has confirmed that €185,000 has been secured for four local organisations through the Victims of Crime funding 2023 announced today by the Minister for Justice, Simon Harris TD.

“In County Louth I am very pleased to see Drogheda based Dignity4 Patients organisation awarded €105k, as many will already be aware Dignity4Patients provides vital support, advocacy & information services to patients who have experienced trauma, sexual abuse and sexual boundary violations whilst a patient in a medical setting,” he says.

“Drogheda Women's Refuge €15,750, Dundalk Counselling Service €32,802 and Women’s Aid Dundalk €31,500 were also successful in securing much needed funding which will prove a very welcome boost in the delivery of their services provided to victims of crime.

“The work of these local organisations should be strongly commended as they provide vital support, information and advice on the rights of victims, key outreach work and much more.”

Last October, the Department of Justice invited applications for funding from registered charities, voluntary community groups, and other organisations which provide services – or plan to provide services – supporting victims in the criminal justice system.

Funding has been given to organisations that meet the objectives and that can show they have the required management and compliance policies and procedures in place.

“I know that being the victim of a crime can be very traumatic and difficult, and we’re determined to ensure that the necessary range of supports and services to help is available,” said Justice Minister Simon Harris.

“Building stronger, safer communities and prioritising the needs and experience of the victim is central to our ongoing work under ‘Supporting a Victim’s Journey’ and the ‘Zero Tolerance’ strategy.

“The work of so many organisations across the country that help victims of crime is outstanding. They provide support, information and advice on the rights of victims, outreach work, court accompaniment and crime victim helplines.”