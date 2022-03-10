Former Town Clerk retires

Frank Pentony received many well wishes in his retirement at his final Council meeting

Dundalk’s former ‘Town Clerk’ Frank Pentony is to retire after 35 years service with Louth County Council, the monthly Municipal District meeting heard.

Cathoirleach, Cllr, Maria Doyle said it was Mr. Pentony’s last meeting with councillors in Dundalk, and joined with members to wish him well.

Retiring as Director of Service, he told councillors it was a coincidence that his very first meeting had been in Dundalk in 1989, “so it is rather fitting that my last meeting would be here.”

He said that he had “thoroughly enjoyed my years here,” adding “I loved being a public servant.”

He said there were many events that stood out for him as he looked back, but among the most memorable was securing a memorial for the Dundalk bombing victims after families had “fought a long battle with the Commission for the Forgotten.”

"It really stood out for me, as it was ordinary people doing something extraordinary.”

He said there were many incidents where he was able to help individual people which would also remain with him as he retired.

Dundalk’s success in the ‘Entente Florale’ competition also stood out, along with the 2000 visit by US President Bill Clinton to the centre of town.

Having also acted as Returning Officer at a series of election counts over the years, he added there were “many fascinating times.”

The Drogheda native quipped: “I won’t say I’m a proud Dundalk man, as they would kill me at home!”