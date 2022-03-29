Former RTE journalist thanks organiser of Carlingford’s Climb for Charlie

Just over a hundred walkers have signed up for the Climb for Charlie on Slieve Foy on Saturday organised by Carlingford resident Seamus Gregory in aid of Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association (IMNDA) and Pieta House.

Seamus is delighted with the response and is looking forward to meeting all those who have pledged to take part in this national fund-raiser in aid of the two charities selected by former RTE journalist Charlie Bird, who announced earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease.

IMNDA is a charity that’s close to Seamus’ heart as his sister’s husband Eoin Larkin had Motor Neuron disease.

"He died five years ago. He was only in his mid-forties and had battled it for six years,” says Seamus who has organised a number of events for the charity previously.

"Registration for the walk will take place in the Foy Centre, Carlingford from 10am to 10.30am and the Carlingford Pipe Band will there to play before the walkers set off at 11am,” says Seamus.

He has joined forces with Clodagh McKevitt of Anam Tours who will lead the walkers on the slopes of Slieve Foy.

“I will be handing the baton over to Clodagh once the walk leaves the Foy Centre and she will have lots of stories about the history and legends of the mountain to keep the walkers entertained.

The walk should take around two and a half to three hours and those taking part are reminded to wear proper hiking boots and walking gear.

‘We’ve got people from Meath, Monaghan, Cavan, Armagh, Down, Dublin and as far away as Tipperary as well as a lot of locals taking part,” says Seamus.

Charlie Bird gave the walk a shout-out a few weeks ago, thanking Seamus for organising it and thanking those who were joining it.

“I so appreciate what you are all doing for charities close to my heart. Enjoy and thanks from the bottom of my heart. Always extend the hand of friendship.”

So far, the event has raised over €3,545 and donations can be made via www.iDonate.ie/carlingford walk.