Former farmer and Tayto Park founder Raymond Coyle has died

The death has occurred of Raymond Coyle, the former Meath farmer who founded Tayto Park near his family home in Ashbourne.

He died peacefully on Wednesday surrounded by his wife Roz and children Natalya and Charles.

Mr Coyle began his career growing the potatoes which would become Tayto crisps in 1980, before eventually owning the Tayto brand after setting up Largo Foods.

He saw his passion-project Tayto Park open its doors to the public in 2010, following an investment of €8m, attracting almost 250,000 visitors in its first season.

It remains the only theme park in the Republic of Ireland and has seen new attractions added every year, with a name rebrand on the horizon in the coming months.