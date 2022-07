The former bank building at Newry Street, Carlingford is up for sale, with a guide price of €150,000.

The three-storey commercial premises is next door to Ma Baker's licenced premises.

It has been vacant for several years and is in need of refurbishment.

The removal of the ATM machine by AIB from the front of the building in January 2021 attracted widespread criticism as it left the popular tourist destination without a cash machine.

The sale is being handled by Owen V Woods auctioneer.