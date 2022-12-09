Footpaths need to be dished so people can cross Dublin Road

Footpaths on the Dublin Road beside Chapel Road and The Fairways need to be dished to allow families with pushchairs and buggies to cross onto the traffic island in the centre of the road, Cllr Thomas Sharkey said at the Dundalk Municipal District’s December meeting.

He said that while the traffic island itself was dished, the footpaths on either side of the road weren’t.

In a written response, Catherine Duff, Director of Place Making and Physical Development said that the council’s Active Travel section had received funding from the National Transport Authority for a scheme which will provide a 2.46m segregated cycleway on both sides of the R132 from the Xerox junction to Greengates.

As part of the design, the council will be including a number of pedestrian and cyclist crossings to allow vulnerable road users to cross the road.

“The anticipated timeline of commencement of delivery of this infrastructure is estimated to be late 2024.”

In the meantime, she said the council would ask the NTA if they could provide finance for a stand-alone crossing point.

Cllr Sharkey said he would appreciate it if the council could get a “quick fix” as residents were already living in Marlmount and Dungoogan estates and needed to be able to cross the road.

His call for an interim solution was supported by Cllr Marianne Butler who said that people need to be able to get out and about and can’t wait two years for “a super doper scheme”.