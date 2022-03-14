Fond farewell to Ms Burke after four decades at Donacarney helm

A very special occasion took place recently for Donacarney Boys’ school, as popular Principal Ms Cepta Burke marked the final day in her 39-year career in education.

Keen to give something back to all the pupils in her school, Ms Burke sought the help of Olimpio Macari in Bettystown! And his busy take away was only too happy to oblige, delivering pizza for the delighted pupils in the school!

The pupils in turn delighted their retiring Principal. They created a very special Art Gallery in the school hall, knowing how fond she was of school’s collection of National Gallery of Ireland prints.

They also performed two very special dances which were choreographed by the very talented SNA and dance teacher Mrs Helen Matthews. Paintings, poetry, drama in Irish and English, songs, speeches and presentations were all drawn upon to celebrate Ms Burke’s retirement, fitting tributes from a school which takes pride in arts education.

Incoming Principal Ms Caitriona Campbell paid tribute to Ms Burke, stating that under her watch inclusion and warm relationships were at the heart of the school and empowering of all children to reach their potential is the goal of the school community.

Presentations were made by Deputy Principal Ms Anne Brennan, Parents’ Association Chairperson Mrs Eimear Donnelly.

And a very special cake made by parent Blandyna Ostromecka!

Ms Burke thanked the Board of Management and Parents’ Association for all of their work for the school community. She paid tribute to the staff and pupils stating that she had the privilege of being surrounded by amazing people on a daily basis, and, while looking forward to new adventures in retirement, she was also looking forward to keeping up with the school in the months and years ahead.