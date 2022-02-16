Following in the footsteps of Nano Reid with walking tours

Fans of local history and Drogheda-born artist Nano Reid are in for a special treat with two unique walking tours.

Organised in conjunction with the Highlanes gallery, the insightful tours will be held on Friday February18th and Saturday 19th, and visitors will get a chance to discover more about the artist Nano Reid and her life with community historian Brendan Matthews, as the Nano Reid: ADAMANTINE exhibition in the Laurence Street space comes to a close..

Starting at 11am at the gallery, the first tour considers Nano's early years, outlining her family background along Magdalene St. and the Peter St. /Fair St. junction.

From there the tour will move to William Street to one of her former studios and where her father, Thomas Reid, held a number of properties; one of which today is of architectural heritage interest.

Following that, the tour will take in the premises where Nano's first-ever solo show in Drogheda took place during the 1930s, at the request of the Mayor, after its success in Dublin.

The Walk 'n' Talk will move down through Palace Street and Laurence St back to the gallery where you can then visit the exhibition and reflect on the tour.

Following a 90-minute break, Brendan’s second tour of the day will begin.

‘The Footsteps of Nano Reid’ at 1:30pm focuses more on Nano later in her career and life. From Bachelors Lane to James's Street, Brendan will relate to all fascinating insights about Nano and her later years in Boyneside.

Moving up via the Dublin Road, you will be brought through Poor House Lane and to the magnificent rural setting of Sunnyside and Errigal, Nano's final home before her death in 1981. From Errigal, the tour will then move across Sunnyside to St. Mary's Cottages and proceed down the 101 steps into the magical Dale Valley, before ending at the bottom of Mary Street at the Celtic Cross War Memorial.

Both tours will take place on the morning and afternoon of Friday 18th &and Saturday 19th, each tour charged at €5 through Eventbrite.ie.

Why not make the most of your day by booking for both, take a visit to our exhibition beforehand, and a spot of lunch with our Five Good Things Café between tours.

Wrap up, prepare for bad weather, wear a face covering and enjoy the ever-evolving new information and insights that Brendan is discovering.