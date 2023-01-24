Flying fish and sleep deprivation among the challenges faced by Louth twins as they rowed across the Atlantic

Flying fish, sleep deprivation, baking sunshine, towering waves, fierce storms and broken oars were just some of the challenges faced by Louth twins Eugene and Frankie Mohan as they crossed the Atlantic as part of the four man crew of the Crean which finished tenth in the Talisker Whiskey Challenge last Tuesday.

After 35 days, 23 hours and 41 minutes at sea they were given a hero’s welcome by family and friends as they arrived at Nelson’s Dockyard in Antigua just after 7am local time.

"It was very exciting as we could see them shouting and roaring as we arrived,” Knockbride man Eugene said. "Mum and Dad were there and all the wives and partners.”

The crew had delayed their arrival into Port English so that they would get there early in the morning rather than during the night.

However, Eugene said that the heat had been a big issue and made the last few days of their mammoth journey “quite difficult”.

Since then they have been getting some well deserved rest and adjusting to life on terra firma.

‘We’re a bit tired but are recovering. We have to get used to walking and standing up again as we haven’t walked or stood up in 35 days and our calf muscles have wasted away.”

"We were a bit stiff and sore but bar that we’re in good shape and it’s great to have it done and to see everyone.”

Now that they have completed the massive task, which required great mental and physical stamina, they are revealing the full extent of the challenges that they faced at sea.

"We had satellite phones so we could talk to our families back home, but we wouldn’t tell them if there was a bad storm, we’d just say that the weather wasn’t great.”

The crew experienced huge variations in weather from leaving San Sebastian, La Gomera in the Canary Islands on December 12.

Shortly after they had taken a ten minute break to enjoy the Christmas pudding made by the twins’ mother, Geraldine Mohan, they found themselves battling a fierce storm.

While they were lucky not to experience any technical problems like their fellow Row Hard or Go Home team mates on the record-breaking Brugha, two of their oars broke when they were hit by a rogue wave.

The dangers of the race, described as the most row in the world, were brought home to them when the crew of an American boat had to be rescued after their boat capsized.

"They were adrift in their life jackets for 24 hours when they were rescued by a passing cargo ships,” says Eugene.

"It is definitely risky, with storms and big squalls with massive 40 foot waves.”

However, the crew also enjoyed witnessing some “amazing meteor showers that lit up the whole sky as there is no light pollution,” recalled Eugene. “When the moon came up it was so bright it was like daylight but when there was no moon it was pitch black.”

“We saw lots of seabirds and dolphins and there was a marlin that followed the boat on one occasion.”

While they were delighted to see the huge fish, they were also concerned that it could get to close and rib the bottom of the boat with its sharp sword-like bill as had previously happened to some competitions in the race.

The flying fish proved to be both a novelty and nuisance, as they flew into the crew in the dark, hitting them in chest and on the head.

"They’re actually very stinky so we had to made sure that we had got them all out of the boat in the morning.”

One of the biggest challenges they faced was sleep deprivation as they took turns at rowing around the clock.

"There were three of us rowing at a time during the day, so we’d row for an hour and a half at a time, with an hour and a half off. We’d use that time to prepare our food, look after the boat and keep ourselves clean.”

The latter, he explains, was very important, as the sea water splashing into the boat caused salt wounds which they had to keep clean.

At night, two of the team rowed for two hours at a time, giving the other two a two hour break to get some sleep.

"We were so sleep deprived that we started having hallucinations and seeing stuff. One of the lads saw a cat on deck, mad stuff.”

Despite being in such confined quarters for over a month, Eugene said that there were no major rows or quarrels among the crew.

“The time went pretty quickly and it never felt like it was dragging.”

Air corps members Eugene and Frankie and friends Dan Buckley and Jim Bailey, were thrilled to finish in tenth place in the Talisker Whiskey Atlantic challenge while their team mates on the Brugha set a new world record for a five man team.

“There are still another thirty boats out there so it’s good to have finished,” Eugene said on Friday.

They were part of the Row Hard or Go Home team raising funds for the Laura Lynn Children’s Hospice and the RNLI and are delighted to have raised almost €55,000 so far.

"We are delighted that everything went to plan and it shows that if you’ve got an idea and if you have the right mindset and mentality, you can make anything happen,” said Eugene.

He says the team are very thankful to everyone who supported them, especially their families and sponsors.

“Without their support we wouldn’t have been able to do it.”

Donations can still be made to the charities on their GoFundMe page https://www.gofundme.com/f/row-hard-or-go-home-laura-lynn-rnli