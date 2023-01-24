Louth

Flying fish and sleep deprivation among the challenges faced by Louth twins as they rowed across the Atlantic

Knockbridge man Eugene Mohan recounts their epic adventure across ocean

The jubilant crew of The Crean as they arrived in Antiqua last week Picture Penny Bird Atlantic Campaigns Expand
The Crean makes its way into Nelson's Dockyard in Antiqua. . Picture: Penny Bird Atlantic Campaigns Expand
Family and supporters gather to welcome the crew of The Crean after 35 days at sea. Picture: Penny Bird Atlantic Campaigns Expand

Margaret Roddy

Flying fish, sleep deprivation, baking sunshine, towering waves, fierce storms and broken oars were just some of the challenges faced by Louth twins Eugene and Frankie Mohan as they crossed the Atlantic as part of the four man crew of the Crean which finished tenth in the Talisker Whiskey Challenge last Tuesday.

After 35 days, 23 hours and 41 minutes at sea they were given a hero’s welcome by family and friends as they arrived at Nelson’s Dockyard in Antigua just after 7am local time.

